Kannada filmmaker Sadananda Suvarna passes away at 92 from age-related illness

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about an individual’s death. This might be triggering for some readers.

Renowned Kannada filmmaker Sadananda Suvarna has unfortunately passed away. He breathed his last on July 16 in Mangaluru. He passed away at 92 from an age-related illness. He was admitted to a private hospital at the time of his demise.

The news was confirmed when high-profile personalities started offering their heartfelt condolences to the filmmaker. Among them was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah.

He expressed his condolences for the sad demise of the veteran artist and wrote, “Sadananda Suvarna received so many state and national awards. He gifted several talented actors to the film industry. I share the grief of his fans and family (loosely translated).”

Karnataka MP Brijesh Chowta also expressed his condolences on Suvarna's death.

Who was Sadananda Suvarna?

He was born on December 31, 1931, in Mulki, near Mangaluru. Suvarna migrated to Mumbai at a tender age, where he studied at a night school and worked for a private company. The filmmaker lived in Mumbai for 6 decades and is known for his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

He was associated with Kannada and Tulu theatre in Mumbai and Mangaluru and is known for plays like Court Martial, Urulu, Male Nilluva Varege, Suli, and Donkubala. Sadananda is a recipient of the prestigious BV Karanth Award.

Besides, his 13-part television series, Guddada Bhoota, gave him immense fame and name. He produced and directed the same for Doordarshan in 1991. The series features veteran film actor Prakash Raj as the lead.

Sadananda’s documentary Huchchu Manassina Hatthu Mukagalu, based on Jnanpith awardee Dr. K Shivarama Karanth, also received wide acclaim. He might not be with us anymore, but his legacy will continue forever.

Pinkvilla offers condolences to Sadananda Suvarna’s family and friends as they deal with the immense loss.

Disclaimer: If you are anyone you know is suffering from any kind of health-related issue then please do not hesitate to seek medical help. Several helplines are available for the same.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan shares UNSEEN pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding; pens sweet note