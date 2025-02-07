Kannada movie, series releasing on OTT this week: Max, UI, Kadhalikka Neramillai and more

Kannada movies have been performing brilliantly lately. With back-to-back massive films hitting the theaters, anticipation has also been rising on the OTT front, as many fans await to watch these films in the comfort of their homes.

Well then, without any ado, check out the following Kannada movies that are all set to hit OTT this week.

Kannada movie, series releasing on OTT this week

Max

Cast: Kichcha Sudeep, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ilavarasu, Samyukta Hornad

Directed by: Vijay Karthikeyaa

Streaming platform: Zee5 Kannada

Kichcha Sudeep’s comeback film after four years, Max, gathered a positive response upon its release. It coincided with hitting the big screens during Christmas 2024. The storyline narrates the life of a suspended cop who goes on a spree to get his name cleared at any cost from the case of killing the sons of a minister.

UI

Cast: Upendra Rao, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Sharma, Indrajit Lankesh

Directed by: Upendra

Streaming platform: Zee Kannada

Upendra Rao's dystopian science fiction UI questioned the audience's thinking at many different levels as its plot situated itself far from the known realistic world. The movie explores psychological conflicts between Sathya and Kalki while sheds light on the exploitation of knowledge and technology.

Identity (Kannada dubbed)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, Aju Varghese, Vinay Rai, Shammi Thilakan

Directed by: Akhil Paul, Anas Khan

Streaming platform: Zee5

Advertisement

The investigative action thriller centers around a series of crimes that take place in a city, and it is only an eyewitness with a photographic memory who takes up the lead in the task of uncovering the truth. As time runs out, the investigative officer takes help from Haran, a part-time martial artist, while the mystery deepens.

Kadhalikka Neramillai (Kannada dubbed)

Cast: Ravi Mohan, Nithya Menen, Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, John Kokken, Lizzie Antony

Directed by: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Streaming platform: Netflix

The breezy romantic comedy narrates the lives of two individuals, Shriya and Siddharth, whose lives get intertwined unknowingly after an accidental match-up at an IVF facility. As Shriya gives birth to a son whose biological father is Siddharth, their chance meeting after 8 years brings forth new questions and dimensions as the three begin to start over together.

Which one of these Kannada movies on OTT would be on your watchlist this week?