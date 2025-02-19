Kannada movies releasing in theaters this week: Vishnu Priya to Nanagu Love Aagidhe

We’re midway through February and the theatrical releases are coming thick and fast. While the last week wasn’t a particularly great week for Kannada cinema, the coming week has a promising lineup to offer.

Without wasting further time, here is the list of Kannada movies releasing in theatres this week.

Kannada theatrical releases this week

1. Vishnu Priya

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Shreyas Manju, Priya Prakash Varrier

Director: V. K. Prakash

Vishnu Priya is an upcoming romance drama starring Shreyas Manju and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles. Set in the ‘90s, the film follows the heartwarming love story of Vishnu and Priya and the many obstacles they face along the way. Vishnu Priya explores the challenges of friendship, love, and relationships, and promises to deliver a wholesome family entertainer on February 21st.

2. Vidyaganesh

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Mallu Jamkhandi, Sulakasha Kaira, Suchendra Prasad

Director: Dr. Umeshchandra

Much like the previous film on the list, Vidyaganesh is also a romance drama, formed by the union of Vidya and Ganesh. Vidya is an aspiring teacher whose mission is to bring quality education to the people of her village. Her lover Ganesh assists Vidya in helping her cause. However, the Gram Panchayat Adhyaksha causes trouble between the two.

3. Nanagu Love Aagidhe

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Soma Vijay, Tejashwini Reddy

Director: B. S. Rajashekar

It seems to be the perfect season for Kannada rom-coms, with back-to-back romantic films releasing on the same day.

Nanagu Love Aagidhe narrates the story of two innocent hearts coming together and falling in love. However, their love will be put to the test. Will their love emerge victorious or will it burn to the ground? Find out for yourself on February 21st in theatres.

4. Nimagondu Sihi Suddi

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Ragu Bhat Ramachandra, Kavya Shetty, Vijay Raghavendra

Director: Ragu Bhat Ramachandra

Nimagondu Sihi Suddi is an upcoming comedy-drama starring Ragu Bhat Ramachandra in the lead role. The film follows the story of a male pregnancy as Arjun Hebbar wakes up one day with severe stomach pain.

When he reaches home from the hospital, he discovers a scar on his body and a baby in his home. What follows is a series of hilarious interactions with his friends.

5. Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Anjan Nagendra, Venya Rai

Director: Hayavadana

Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane is an upcoming Kannada language adventure drama starring Anjan Nagendra and Venya Rai in the lead roles.

The film follows the story of Adi as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery from Bengaluru, without a wallet or a vehicle. Along the way, he meets Sheetal and together, they journey to the Himalayan heights.