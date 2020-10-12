Kannada music composer Rajan passes away at 85 in Bengaluru

In what came as yet another piece of shocking news, Kannada music composer Rajan of the famous Rajan-Nagendra duo, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday night. He was 85 when he breathed his last due to health-related ailments. The brothers Rajan and Nagendra debuted as music directors in the year 1952 with the Kannada film Soubhagya Lakshmi. After they made their debut film, the brothers had a successful career for about forty years. They composed music for over 375 films in all southern languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Tulu and Sinhala.

According to The Hindu, the composer was hail and healthy and he was even taking music classes online during the lockdown period. However, his health started to take a toll for the last two days and he breathed his last at his residence at 11:00 p.m. on Sunda. The brothers were fondly referred to as Kalyanji-Anandji of Kannada cinema. His brother Nagendra died in the year 2000 at the age of 65. It will be fair to say that Rajan’s death has come as a shocking one and it has put an end to a glorious era of Kannada cinema.

During the 1970 and 1980, Rajan-Nagendra peaked in their entertainment career. They are known for their evergreen melodies and their songs are fondly enjoyed even today. The duo was also known for their duets, mostly sung by the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and S Janaki. In his last few years, Rajan started a music school named Sapta Swaranjali in the Mysuru and continued to teach till the last few days of his life.