Kannada music director Sadhu Kokila breaks down in tears as he opens up on his struggle to get oxygen cylinder

Recently, Kannada music director Sadhu Kokila shared his struggle to get a cylinder of oxygen for his brother’s son.

COVID-19 causes have been rising in the country and people have been going places to get oxygen cylinders, medicines for family members, relatives and friends. Recently, noted Kannada music director-comedian and director Sadhu Kokila shared his ordeal to get an oxygen cylinder. On Monday, he urged everyone to get serious about the pandemic and follow safety protocols. He also shared his struggle to get a cylinder of oxygen for his brother’s son. “Being a celebrity, I had to run from pillar to post just to arrange a single cylinder of oxygen for my brother’s son, who had tested Covid positive. It was a horrible experience,” Sadhu Kokila shared while speaking to reporters.

“Whatever is coming in the media is absolutely true. There is a shortage of oxygen, medicines, beds and even one has to wait for long hours to cremate or bury the dead ones. This is truly disastrous,” he further added. Sadhu Kokila during the Muhurat shot of his Kannada film Lagaam stated that his brother's son has recovered but despite that, he cannot forget the ordeal he went through.

Recently, Kannada film director Guruprasad had lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa after he tested positive for COVID-19.

