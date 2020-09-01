Kannada producer Indrajit Lankesh shares evidence of 15 film actors indulging in drug abuse

Indrajit met the investigative officers at the CCB in Bengaluru yesterday and they had a discussion for about 4 hours, after which he revealed that he has provided evidence involving Kannada actors in drug case.

In the latest piece of sensational news, filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh has taken over the internet after he voiced his concerns over the increased drug and substance abuse in Sandalwood. Recently, a big drug raid was conducted and the report from the Narcotics Control Bureau stated that several Kannada actors and musicians were involved. Later, Indrajit came up and issued statement that there is a gang that indulges in drug and substance abuse, however, naming and defaming the whole industry was wrong.

Later, he also offered to provide names and evidence, if the investigative officers wanted. Yesterday, he was summoned by the officers for the same. According to The Times Of India, Indrajit met the investigative officers at the CCB in Bengaluru yesterday and they had a discussion for about 4 hours. After the conversation, Indrajit apparently said that he has submitted some evidences which have details about the involvement of actors in the case and their illegal habits.

He was quoted as saying by the English daily, “I have handed over all the names. I want the ones who indulge in abuse to be reprimanded. I am ashamed to say that some of the new and young actors come across as the brand ambassadors for drug abuse. I am worried they will have an ill-effect on children. I have given the names to the investigative team, with more evidences on what all they do. I don't want to divulge anything more as it might hamper the investigation process.”

