Kannada producer MN Kumar accuses Kichcha Sudeep of evading him after taking remuneration for a film

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep has been accused of cheating a producer after taking remuneration and not doing the film. Producer M N Kumar, who has bankrolled several movies of Sudeep, accused the actor of allegedly 'evading him after taking remuneration for a film'. The producer said he took more than 9 crores and is yet to give him dates.

The producer made these allegations about Sudeep at the Karnataka Film Camber of Commerce. The producer claimed that they agreed mutually to do a film eight years ago and has failed to allot him dates till now. Kumar stated that after bankrolling his four films, he discussed another film with Sudeep and he agreed to do it as well.

Kichcha Sudeep accused of cheating a producer

The producer was quoted saying to Bangalore Times, "I have already paid his complete remuneration, but he is yet to give me his dates for the film. I have paid him around Rs 9 crore, even paid Rs 10 lakh for the renovation of his kitchen because he asked me to, and additionally paid an advance to director Nanda Kishore and got the title for this film - Muttatti Satyaraju - registered with the film chamber. But now, he has announced a film with a Tamil producer. He had assured me that he would start my film post Kotigobba 3 and Pailwan, but that did not happen. After that, he pushed it further by saying that he would after Vikrant Rona."

The producer further revealed that Sudeep agreed to begin shooting for the film after Vikrant Rona. But when he tried to reach him, the actor has been unreachable and is not even picking up the calls. He stated that he tried to reach Sudeep many ways but no response so has taken the issue to South Indian Film Chamber and is open to resolving things if he communicates.



About his next Kichcha46

Kichcha Sudeep announced his next with director Vijay Kartikeya. The much-awaited first teaser of Kichcha46 was released and it promises brutal and heavy actioner. The teaser gives us a glimpse into Sudeep's character in the film, with the tagline 'Demon War Begins'. The untitled film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

ALSO READ: Is Salaar set in KGF Universe? Prabhas' film’s teaser release time has a Rocky Bhai connection