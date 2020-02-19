Kannada singer Sushmitha's suicide: Parents donate her eyes

According to media reports, Sushmitha's parents have donated her eyes. Meanwhile, police case has been registered against the singer's husband.

26-year-old Kannada playback singer Sushmitha ended her life yesterday, at her mother's house by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. The news about her suicide has left the industry in shock. The singer revealed in the suicide note that her in-laws and husband harassed her for dowry and this made her take this extreme step. Now according to reports, Sushmitha's parents have donated her eyes. Meanwhile, the police case has been registered against the singer's husband.

Both the families reportedly got into a fight in front of Victoria Hospital yesterday. Talking to media, Sushmitha's mother revealed that the gold, which was given to their daughter during her marriage was sold by singer's husband to build a house, following which he was forcing her to leave the house. Sushmitha got married to a software engineer in 2018. The couple was living with Sachin’s (Sushmitha's brother) family.

Sushmitha's suicide note, which was sent to her mother in WhatsApp read:

"Amma, please forgive me. Sharath (Kumar) used to torture me after listening to his mother Geetha. I have suffered for my own mistake. My in-laws Geetha, Vaidehi and Sharath are responsible for my death. They should be punished for making me take this extreme step... If I spoke a word they would tell me to get out of the house. Sharath was so stubborn, he never listened to me. I do not want to die in my husband's house. If they are not be punished, my soul will not rest. Please bury or cremate my body in our native KR Pete and let my brother Sachin conduct the last rites. Amma, do not feel (bad) for me. Take care of Sachin who will be with you."

