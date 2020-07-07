  1. Home
Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Instagram page memorialized

His verified Instagram account has been memorialized by the photo sharing application and a ‘Remembering’ tag has been added in his profile.
The sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja came as a huge shocker to the actor’s family and his fans. Several celebrities from the south took to their social media spaces to offer condolences to his family and to pay their last respects. Chiranjeevi complained of breathlessness and severe pain in the chest on June 7. Now, his verified Instagram account has been memorialized by the photo sharing application and a ‘Remembering’ tag has been added in his profile.

Sharing his framed photo his wife Meghana Raj wrote, “My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru, the reason I smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness  WE LOVE YOU BABY MA!”

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with the Kannada film Vayaputra in the year 2009. Hi is also the nephew of popular Tamil actor Arjun and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad. His last film was Sandalwood’s Shivarjuna, which hit the big screens earlier this year. He has acted in more than 20 films and the most memorable ones are Varadanayaka, Whistle, Ram-Leela, Bhajari and Khaki among others.

