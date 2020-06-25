Kannada star Darshan’s estranged wife Vijayalakshmi did NOT test positive for COVID 19

After the news of Kannada star Darshan’s estranged wife Vijayalakshmi testing positive for COVID 19 surfaced, she cleared the air with a tweet.

A few days ago, news of Kannada star Darshan’s estranged wife Vijayalakshmi testing positive for COVID 19 surfaced. As soon as it came up online, the news took over the internet. However, she took to her Twitter space and cleared the air that she has not tested positive for the virus and that she has been doing perfectly fine. She also urged people to be safe during these tough days.

Taking to her Twitter space, she wrote, “If you’ve heard any rumours that I’ve been tested covid positive . This is to let you’ll know I’m perfectly fine. Everyone stay safe during these hard times (sic),” Darshan and Vijaylakshmi tied the knot in 2003, and they have a son Vineesh. In 2011, they made the headlines and their tussle went out of control with both parties issuing press releases. Vijayalakshmi filed a complaint against Darshan accusing him of domestic violence.

Read Vijayalakshmi's Tweet here:

If you've heard any rumours that I've been tested covid positive .

This is to let you’ll know I’m perfectly fine. Everyone stay safe during these hard times — Vijayalakshmi (@vijayaananth2) June 24, 2020

Subsequently, Darshan was arrested. Later, he issued a press release, asking for an apology from his fans and family. He also promised to sort things out with his wife. He expressed his regret over the bitter incident and promised not to repeat it. Vijaylakshmi put the mess behind and they started living together again. However, in 2016, the couple made the headlines yet again after Darshan and Vijaylakshmi publicly made allegations against each other. After the incident, they have been living separately.

