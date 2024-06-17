Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa admits meeting victim Renuka Swamy?

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa has yet again found himself at the center of controversy, but this time it surrounds the heinous murder of Renuka Swamy. As he and his alleged lover Pavithra Gowda were transferred to Parappana Agrahara jail on June 15, the actor has reportedly revealed details about meeting the victim.

According to a report by One India, Darshan repeatedly said of being at a restaurant in Rajarajeshwari Nagar when Renuka Swamy had arrived from Chitradurga to Bengaluru. Reportedly, the victim had arrived at the premises voluntarily and was seeking forgiveness from the superstar.

Darshan Thoogudeepa about meeting Renuka Swamy

According to the report, the actor had gone to his shed after that where he slapped the victim twice and asked him to apologize. As per the report, he later gave him some money for food and asked him to go back to his hometown. The report mentioned that the actor has alleged others are conspiring against him and are accusing him of the crime.

As the investigation of Renuka Swamy’s murder progresses, a recent autopsy report has revealed that the victim was also given electrical shocks before he died. According to a report by India Today, sources close to the police have claimed the post-mortem details.

The report also had details about a newly arrested suspect Dhanraj, a cable worker from Mandya revealing details about the torture. With the high-profile case being under heavy probe by the Bengaluru police, 17 people have been booked including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda.

Renuka Swamy murder case

Back a few days ago, Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged lover Pavithra Gowda were apprehended by the police on the charges of murdering Renuka Swamy. The victim was a native of Chitradurga and a fan of the Kannada actor who had apparently made some derogatory comments against Gowda on social media.

As per reports, in retaliation for the victim’s comments, Pavithra had sought help from the actor who allegedly constructed the murder of the 33-year-old man. Reports also state that the victim was gruesomely tortured by multiple weapons, allegedly inside the actor’s shed and his body was dumped in a storm drainage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

