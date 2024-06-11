Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa, partner Pavithra Gowda detained in connection with Renuka Swamy murder case

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged lover Pavithra Gowda have been ordered by the court to be remanded in police custody for seven days. Both the Sandalwood actors were earlier detained by the Bengaluru police for their supposed involvement in the murder of Renuka Swamy.

According to a report by Banglore Times, the actor and his rumored partner are to be questioned by the police in the coming days. Besides both, another ten people involved in the case were also taken into custody and questioned.

Sandalwood actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda sent to police custody for 7 days

The whole ordeal and allegations of the murder case had been made on the actors after Renuka Swamy, a pharmacist, was found dead on June 9 by Bengaluru police. According to reports, Renuka Swamy had made some obscene comments on Pavithra Gowda’s social media handle, which allegedly paved the way to his murder.

As per speculations, the actor had instructed Swamy's murder over his actions and was killed inside his garage using multiple weapons. Reports also state that the actor was also present at the crime scene during the killing and prompted his body to be disposed of in the drainage.

Earlier today, Darshan Thoogudeepa was apprehended by the Bengaluru Police at his Mysuru farmhouse and brought to the city for further questioning. The actor was also presented in front of the court on the eve of June 11. Soon after his arrest, the officials even took in Pavithra Gowda for her alleged connection with the murder case.

With both the actors creating quite a stir in the Sandalwood industry, we’ll only know their true involvement in the murder as the investigation progresses.

What is Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda’s alleged relationship?

Sandalwood superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa is not a new face to the controversial occurrences, often being the center of many incidents, including domestic violence, assault, and even animal poaching. The actor has been rumored to be in a relationship with co-actor Pavithra Gowda for ten years despite being married to his wife, Vijayalekshmi.

Their alleged relationship made quite a commotion in the Kannada industry back in the day, with many questioning what kind of relationship they have.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

