Kannada star Dhananjaya's Head Bush based on Bengaluru's first don to release in theatres on October 21

Dhananjaya is one of the most popular and busiest star in Kollywood. The actor, who rose to fame all over the nation with his role Jolly Reddy in Pushpa, has a bunch of movies lined up in his kitty. One such movie is Head Bush, which is based on Bengaluru's first underworld don and is one if the most anticipated Sandalwood movies. Today, the actor shared a new poster and announced the release date if the film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dhananjaya announced the official release date of Head Bush. The film will release in theatres worldwide on October 21.

Head Bush, set in the late ‘60s and 70s, will be a multilingual film and will be out in 2 parts. The film has music by director Charan Raj and Sunoi Velayudhan is handling the camera. Dhananjaya and Ramco Somanna are producing the film under their respective home banners of Daali Pictures and Somanna Pictures. Popular writer Agni Sridhar, who is known to be privy to ins and outs of the Bengaluru underworld, has penned the screenplay of the film.

Payal Rajput is the leading lady in the film and will also mark her debut in the Kannada industry. Head Bush will be released in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya is teaming up with Shivarajkumar once again, after Tagaru, for the Kannada film Bairagee. Directed by Vijay Milton, the film promises to be an action-oriented entertainer.

He also has another with Rachita Ram titled Monsoon Raga, directed by S Ravindranath of Pushpaka Vimana fame. The film is all set to hit the screen on August 12. The actor is also busy shooting for his 25th project titled Hoysala. The film is being helmed by Vijay N, who rose to fame with Ganesh-starer Geetha.