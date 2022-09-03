Kannada star Dhruva Sarja says 'entering new phase' as he announces pregnancy with wife; Meghana Raj reacts

Kannada star Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerna have announced their pregnancy. The couple are expecting their first child soon. The soon-to-be parents are super excited about their new journey. The Sandalwood actor also took to social media and shared the big news to his fans and well-wishers.

Dhruva Sarja took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of a maternity shoot with his wife. The couple looks perfect posing for pics with baby clothing and sonography. His wife is seen flaunting her baby in the maternity shoot. Announcing the news on social media, an elated Dhruva along with sharing a video wrote, “We are entering a new phase of life, “a divine one”. Bless the little one coming soon. Jai Hanuman.”

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple from their close friends and family members as soon as they made the news public on social media platforms. Meghana Raj, Dhruva Sarja's sister-in-law also conveyed her wishes to the couple as she commented, "Most beautiful news! God bless u guys!! Love to the lil one."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH DHRUVA & PRERNA'S VIDEO

Dhruva Sarja and Prerana got engaged on December 9, 2018, before getting married in an elaborate ceremony in November 2019. The two are reportedly childhood sweethearts. They got married a year after Dhruva's older brother, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married.

Also Read: Nagarjuna blesses Brahmastra’s Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Have a beautiful child who is bigger than both of you

On the work front, Dhruva Sarja recently wrapped up shooting high-octane sequences for his upcoming film Martin in Mangaluru, directed by A P Arjun. The project, which brought back the successful combination of Dhruva Sarja and A P Arjun, has all the mass elements. The film was supposed to release in September but got pushed as the team couldn’t complete the shoot within the stipulated time.

Dhruva also announced his next with director Prem S’ next. The yet to be titled film is tentatively named#DS6 and will be produced by KVN Productions