Kannada star Kiccha Sudeepa REJECTS Karnataka State Film Awards for 2019; says ‘There are many deserving actors…’

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa was recently announced as the recipient of the Best Actor award by the Karnataka State. However, the actor has graciously declined the honor.

In a recent tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Kiccha Sudeepa wrote:

“Respected Government of Karnataka and Members of the Jury, it is truly a privilege to have received the state award under the Best Actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honor.

“However, I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold. There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. It will only make me happier to see one of them receiving it.”

Sudeepa emphasized that his dedication to entertaining audiences does not stem from the pursuit of accolades. The Max actor shared that the acknowledgment by the jury itself is a significant motivation for him to continue contributing to cinema.

Highlighting that the recognition itself is a great reward, Sudeepa humbly declined the award. He also apologized to the jury members and the state government for any disappointment his decision might cause, expressing hope that they would understand his perspective.

See the official post by Kiccha Sudeepa:

For those unaware, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa was recently announced by the Karnataka State government as the recipient of the Best Actor award for his performance in the 2019 film Pailwaan. Alongside him, actress Anupama Gowda received the Best Actress award for her role in Thrayambakam.

On the professional front, Kiccha Sudeepa was last seen in the action thriller Max, directed by debutant Vijay Karthikeyaa, which hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Looking ahead, Sudeepa is set to star in the much-anticipated film Billa Ranga Basha, with production scheduled to commence in 2025.

