Kannada star Samyuktha Hegde shares ordeal of being assaulted while working out; Shares video of the attack

Popular Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde took to her Instagram space and released a video where she claims that she and her three friends were assaulted and attacked by a woman while they were working out at a park in Bengaluru. In the video, Samyuktha stated several men joined the woman and tried to attack them. “It so happened that we were three girls working out and doing hula-hoops when an elderly woman came and attacked us. She said we are doing cabaret dancing and even hit one of my friends,” Samyuktha wrote while sharing the video.

Samyuktha also shared the entire incident as it unfolded and went live on Instagram, She said that the woman made baseless allegations and stated that she and her friends were behaving inappropriately and falsely accused them of ‘stripping in the public’. The woman also apparently commented on their sports outfits. Samyuktha stated, “They tried to hit us, defame us and now we are being asked to apologise and leave instead of creating a scene here.”

“We have the video of the woman hitting us and we are showing it to the cops, and the cops are supporting her only,” the actor stated. Along with Samyuktha, some other people, who were present at the venue, recorded videos and went live on social media platforms. Some people stated in the video that the girls didn’t do anything inappropriate.

