Kannada star Samyuktha Hegde shares ordeal of being assaulted while working out; Shares video of the attack
Popular Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde took to her Instagram space and released a video where she claims that she and her three friends were assaulted and attacked by a woman while they were working out at a park in Bengaluru. In the video, Samyuktha stated several men joined the woman and tried to attack them. “It so happened that we were three girls working out and doing hula-hoops when an elderly woman came and attacked us. She said we are doing cabaret dancing and even hit one of my friends,” Samyuktha wrote while sharing the video.
Samyuktha also shared the entire incident as it unfolded and went live on Instagram, She said that the woman made baseless allegations and stated that she and her friends were behaving inappropriately and falsely accused them of ‘stripping in the public’. The woman also apparently commented on their sports outfits. Samyuktha stated, “They tried to hit us, defame us and now we are being asked to apologise and leave instead of creating a scene here.”
“We have the video of the woman hitting us and we are showing it to the cops, and the cops are supporting her only,” the actor stated. Along with Samyuktha, some other people, who were present at the venue, recorded videos and went live on social media platforms. Some people stated in the video that the girls didn’t do anything inappropriate.
Watch the videos here:
Video 1 and 2, you can see the lady clearly (kavitha reddy) charging at my friend and attempting to hit her Video 3: after she tried to assault my friend, when we were waiting for the police to arrive some People in the park who knew her started supporting her and playing moral police and asking us if it is our culture to wear sports wear Video 4: this man in the red checkered shirt and about 10 men with her arrived right before the police did and started threatening us. His name is Anil, and you can clearly hear him threatening me. In my line of work even false news is enough to destroy my career and he threatened me exactly of that and the police stood there and just watched. This is when i decided to go live and have our side of the story put out there in the open After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practicing our hoolahoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends Was extremely disappointed with how the police who came to the location behaved , like nothing was wrong and spoke to her with respect while asked us to be quite. The cops stood there while her mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv) Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this When we went to the police station, everyone there already knew her and spoke to her nicely and saw us like we were wrong. The only police who spoke to us with some respect and told her she was wrong was the inspector is the hsr police station muni reddy, he asked us both to file our respective complaints and he left. We wrote the complaint and gave it to the police. The police present there refused to give us an acknowledgement for the same. Its not easy being strong around people who are trying to break you, and having to listen to so many people harass us for doing nothing. THIS IS JUST WRONG I request you all for your support @blrcitypolice #thisiswrong #punishkavithareddy
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
This is India. Same is happening to Rhea Chakroborty. False news is the issue. It can destroy anyone’s career.