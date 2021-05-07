Kannada star Shankanada Aravind succumbs to COVID 19; Daughter Manasa Holla sends prayers & shares family pics

In yet another shocker to the film industry, Kannada veteran star Shankanada Aravind passed away today because of COVID-19.

In another heartbreaking piece of news, Kannada star Shankanada Aravind passed away today, May 7 in Bengaluru. The veteran actor took his last breathe today at a hospital after battling COVID-19 for 10 days. The 70-year-old veteran actor recently lost his wife Rama, who was a playback singer. He was survived by three children. Daughter and music director Manasa Holla took to social media and offered prayers to Shankanada Aravind. She also remembers losing her mother in February this year.

Sandalwood star Shankanada Aravind is known for his roles in the movies like Anubhava, Aguntaka, Bettada Hoovu, Aparichita, Shankanada, Gnana Gange among many. He was close to late actor Kashinath. His role with Puneeth Rajkumar in the film Bettada Hoovu still remains the talk of the town as Puneeth had won the best child actor national award for the same. In the last few weeks, the film industry has lost a lot of talented personalities due to COVID-19.

Kannada filmmaker Naveen recently passed away of COVID-19. He was 36-years-old. The sudden demise of the celebrities along with other lakhs of people due to COVID-19 has sent shock waves amongst the people in the country.

Credits :Instagram

