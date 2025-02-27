Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar reveals he shot films during chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis, shares update on RC16

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar grabbed headlines last year when he announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. The actor flew to Florida for treatment and was later declared cancer-free after undergoing a surgical procedure. Now, as he is back on his feet and ready to take on his upcoming projects, Shiva has opened up about his cancer journey and made a major revelation about a crucial project ahead.

In an interview with 123 Telugu, Shiva Rajkumar recalled the moment he first learned about his cancer diagnosis. While the news was undoubtedly shocking, he mentioned that he was also deeply immersed in work and shooting commitments at the time.

He added that his family became his pillar of strength during that challenging period, as he balanced chemotherapy sessions with a full-length film shoot.

Shiva Rajkumar said, "I was a bit shaken initially, but my family and my doctors instilled confidence in me. I shot for movies while simultaneously undergoing chemotherapy. It was quite difficult. You’d be shocked to see how I acted in the climax of 45."

Fast forward to now, the Kannada icon has fully recovered and is currently in Bangalore, taking some rest before resuming work. He will next be seen in a crucial role in RC16, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

During the interview, Shiva Rajkumar also shared details about his upcoming project, revealing that his role in the alleged sports drama would be unique and quite significant.

Speaking about when he will join the sets of RC16, he said, "I will resume shooting for my upcoming movies from March 3. I will join Ram Charan’s RC16 team in Hyderabad on March 5. I’m playing a very special role in the movie. I will shoot for three days for RC16. I thank my fans and well-wishers from the industry for their love and support during my difficult times."