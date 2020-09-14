Kannada star Upendra requests fans to not celebrate his birthday; To make announcement about his directorial

The Real star, Upendra urged his fans to avoid social gathering on his birthday. He also promised them to share details about his comeback directorial venture.

Kannada actor Upendra will turn a year older on September 18 but this time, the celebrations will be different and quite in a different manner due to COVID-19 scare. Upendra took to social media and requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday by stepping out of their house. The Real star urged his fans to avoid social gathering. He also promised them to share details about his comeback directorial venture. In the video, the actor says, "I will usually celebrate my birthday with fans. However, this year, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday. I request fans not to assemble near my home as I will not be in town for a few days."

Further revealing about his next project, Upendra said, "I will be directing a film soon and things have already been finalised. Details regarding the project will be revealed on my birthday." The actor's last directed film was Uppi 2, which released in 2015. On the occasion of his birthday, he is set to make a big announcement about the new venture and fans can't keep calm to know what's more in store for them. The shooting of the film will reportedly start early in 2021.

CLICK ON THE VIDEO TO WATCH THE VIDEO

The Kannada star has helmed many projects like Shhh!, Om, Operation Antha, Swasthik among others. He is currently busy for Om Prakash Rao's upcoming film titled Veda Vyasa. The film has Shanvi Srivastava in the lead role. It is the official remake of blockbuster Telugu film Balupu.

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×