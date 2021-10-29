Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar hospitalised due to heart attack

Superstar of Kannada industry, Puneeth Rajkumar, has been admitted in a private hospital, Bengaluru due to heart attack. The actor is receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit.

According to reports, Puneeth Rajkumar has been rushed after he suffered massive heart attack. His health is said to be in a critical stage. Shivarajkumar’s daughter Niveditha and members of Dr Rajkumar family have rushed to the hospital.

The entire Sandalwood industry is currently in shock with sudden disheartening news. Fans and celebs are praying for his speedy recovery. Crazy Star Ravichandran and producers Jayanna and K P Sreekanth have also visited the hospital. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is very close to Dr Rajkuamr's family is expected to visit the hospital. Reportedly, fans have thronged infront of the hospital and police is trying to control the situation.

Two days ago, Puneeth Rajkumar graced the grand promotional event of Shivarajkumar's Bhajarangi 2. A video of Yash, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar dancing on Bhajarangi 2's title track went viral on social media platforms.