Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest

Superstar of the Kannada industry, Puneeth Rajkumar, has passed away today, October 29. A few hours ago, he was admitted to a private hospital, Bengaluru after he suffered a massive heart attack while working out in the gym. The actor was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit but unfortunately took his last breath a few minutes ago.

Despite the doctors trying hard, the actor couldn't survive as they stated he was in a very critical stage. Speaking to the media, outside the hospital, doctor P Ranganath Nayak said, “At around 11am, Puneeth Rajkumar developed chest pain. He first visited another hospital where he got his ECG test done before getting hospitalized. An expert medical team is closely monitoring his health situation.” Puneeth Rajkumar’s brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar are constantly in touch with doctors.

Shivarajkumar’s daughter Niveditha and members of Dr Rajkumar's family have rushed to the hospital after hearing this news. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is very close to Dr Rajkuamr's family was also at the hospital.

The entire Sandalwood industry is currently in shock with sudden disheartening news. Fans and celebs are offering condolences. Fans have thronged in front of the hospital and the police are trying to control the situation.The Karnataka government has issued a red alert.

Also Read: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar hospitalised due to heart attack

Two days ago, Puneeth Rajkumar graced the grand promotional event of Shivarajkumar's Bhajarangi 2. A video of Yash, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar dancing on Bhajarangi 2's title track went viral on social media platforms. Even this morning, the actor sent in his good wishes through his social media.

Puneeth Rajkumar, is fondly known as Appu and Powerstar. Some of his famous films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Ajay, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram. He had recently wrapped shooting for Chethan Kumar's James, alongside Priya Anand.