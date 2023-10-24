Yash being offered whopping Rs 150 crores for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Reports

Yash, who gained fame for his work in the popular KGF franchise, is set to make a spectacular Bollywood debut with a key role in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana. Yash will reportedly play the powerful Ravana in this mega movie – a role for which he has reportedly charged a staggering sum of Rs 150 crore.

However, there's no official word regarding the same. According to industry reports, Tiwari has cast Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film is reportedly expected to begin production in February 2024.

Yash on striking a balance between KGF 3 and Ramayana

Even though KGF 3 is on the horizon, Yash is determined to make a great mark in Bollywood. He is reportedly planning to split his time between the two films, demonstrating his passion for his work.

Yash’s look for Ramayana

Unlike his look in the KGF series, Yash is reportedly determined to portray a different appearance for his role as Ravana in Ramayana. According to reports, the actor is preoccupied with conversations and planning meetings to finalize his new appearance. He is also actively working on his physique to completely integrate into the role.

Ranbir Kapoor's preparations as Lord Rama

Meanwhile, there has been skepticism surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of the character of Lord Rama. According to reports, the actor has made considerable lifestyle alterations as a part of his preparation, including abstaining from alcohol and meat.

However, a recent report revealed that Kapoor has rejected these rumors, emphasizing that his current focus is on the premiere of his film Animal. His approach to Ramayana will be defined later.

Yash and his upcoming films

As earlier we reported, Yash will collaborate with Malayalam director Geethu Mohandas on his project, tentatively titled Yash 19. The project, which is set to begin production in December of this year, is currently in the planning stages.

After the success of KGF, Yash has been careful to choose his next venture. With offers pouring in from all quarters, Yash will likely be selective about his screenplays.

The Geethu Mohandas project is believed to be a high-content action film, with actress Samyuktha possibly playing a major role. Nothing has been verified as of yet, and more information will become available as discussions continue.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reportedly. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

