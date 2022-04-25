Kannada television actress Rashmi Prabhakar ties the knot with Nikhil Bhargav

Popular Kannada television actress Rashmi Prabhakar has tied the knot with Nikhil Bhargav, today, April 25 in Bengaluru. Many co-peers from the industry attended the wedding and wished the newly wedded couple. The wedding was attended by the family members, friends and well-wishers of the newly married couple, keeping COVID-19 norms in mind.

After she got engaged in November, the actress shared a few lovey-dovey pics with Nikhil from their pre-wedding photoshoot and mentioned it as a fairytale love story and narrated how it all started. Right from her dream of meeting Mr perfect to the proposal, the actress narrated how a new chapter in her life started.

In an interview with Bangalore Times, Rashmi opened up about her marriage and partner and said, “Nikhil works in an advertising agency. We first met through a common friend three years ago in an event where I was there to give my dance performance. We first became friends and started liking each other's qualities. Nikhil was the first to propose to me. Since we both worked together in distributing food packets to the needy during the lockdown, both families knew about us. Just a month back we decided to inform our parents about our relationship, even though they were equally thrilled to get to know that we are taking our relationship to the next level. Nikhil understands the life of an artist and he doesn’t have any objection to continuing in this profession even after marriage."

On a career front, Rashmi Prabhakar was last seen on Kannada television with the daily soap Manasella Neene.

