Trigger Warning

In a sad piece of news, Kannada television actress Soujanya was found dead in her apartment in Bengaluru. Reportedly, she died by suicide. The police also found four-page letter, which stated that her death isn't responsible to anyone. The police are currently investigating the case and trying to know about her personal & professional life.

According to the Bangalore Times, the note also states that she has asked for forgiveness from her parents. The note also states that due to deteriorating mental health, she was troubled for the last several days and decided to take this step. Soujanya has also stated in the note that she thanks all those people who have helped her.

The police investigation is underway and they are questioning her family, friends and colleagues. The mortal is sent for postmortem. According to the police, due to poor health and lack of work for some time, she was suffering a lot.



Kannada television actress Soujanya dies by suicide; hangs herself to death pic.twitter.com/GHplcPJAYX — Subodh Srivastava (@SuboSrivastava) September 30, 2021

Soujanya has been a part of a few television serials and a couple of films too. The Kannada film industry is mourning the death of Soujanya and many celebs are offering heartfelt condolences.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.