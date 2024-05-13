Kannada TV actor Pavithra Jayaram dies in horrific car crash, husband shares heartbreaking post

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

In a shocking turn of events, Kannada television actress Pavithra Jayaram passed away in a tragic car crash on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Read to know the complete story!

Kannada TV actor Pavithra Jayaram passes away

Popular Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram, best known for her appearance in Trinayani, passed away in a horrific car accident, on Sunday.

The unfortunate incident happened near Mehbooba Nagar in Andhra Pradesh while she was returning to the Hanakere district of Karnataka. As per reports, Pavithra's car lost control and smashed into the divider. Later, the car was hit by a bus coming from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi.

Following the horrific crash, the actress died on the spot. Meanwhile, Pavithra’s sister Apeksha, husband Chandrakanth, and driver Srikant have sustained serious injuries from the incident. The police have been informed regarding the incident and are currently investigating the case.

Pavithra Jayaram's husband shares heartbreaking post

Actor and husband of Pavithra Jayaram, Chandrakanth shared a heartbreaking post on his Instagram story after his wife's demise. Sharing a picture of himself with the late actress, he wrote ''Miss u Papaaaa pls come back''( Miss you baby, please come back).

Check out his post here!

On a similar note, actor and former co-star, Sameeip Acharyaa mourned Pavithra's demise by sharing an emotional post remembering her. He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”

Pavithra Jayaram had become a household name through her role as Thilottama in the Telegu TV show Trinayani. The sudden and shocking demise of the actor has left all her fans and well-wishers heartbroken.

