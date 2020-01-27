Kannada TV actor Sanjeev Kulkarni passes away due prolonged illness

Sanjeev Kulkarni, who was seen in Kannada show Demandappo Demandu, died at the age of 49.

In a shocking turn of events, renowned television actor Sanjeev Kulkarni breathed his last on Sunday. He was 49. According to media reports, Sanjeev was ill for a long time now and was even admitted to the hospital a few days ago in Bangalore. The media reports suggested that he died due to cardiovascular disease. On the other hand, his family had reportedly claimed that Sanjeev was suffering from cardiomyopathy for almost fifteen years now. Reportedly, Sanjeev’s last rites took place in TR Mill in Chamarajpet Bangalore on Sunday evening.

Apparently, Sanjeev has also suffered a financial crisis and needed over Rs. 45 lakhs for his medical treatment. In fact, many celebrities like superstar Kichcha Sudeep came out to support him. Ever since the report of Sanjeev’s unfortunate demise broke, several celebs have been expressing condolences on social media. Among the first ones to pay the condolences was actor Ravi Gowda, who shared a picture of Sanjeev Kulkarni on Twitter and wrote, “A true Kannada genius, Ajatashatru, a good friend. Even though the Kannadigas prayed for their best in life and did their best, the only way to do so was to change. Come on, Sanjeev. Let your soul rest in peace.”

Talking about the work front, Sanjeev was seen in several serials including Nagini, Raja Rani and others. However, he became a household name after his viewers' letter based show Demandappo Demandu. Interestingly, Sanjeev’s son Saurabh Kulkarni is also a popular actor and is currently seen in the show Papa Pandu.

Credits :Times Of India

