  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda passes away after committing suicide

His family, friends, and his close circle in the industry have expressed their shock over the actor’s death.
7457 reads Mumbai
Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda passes away after committing suicideKannada TV actor Susheel Gowda passes away after committing suicide
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Just when the country is limping back to normalcy after the unfortunate death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kannada television actor Susheel Gowda committed suicide in his home town in Karnataka’s Mandya. It has not been reported yet, the exact reason for his suicide. His family, friends, and his close circle in the industry have expressed their shock over the actor’s death. Susheel Gowdashot shot to his fame after acting in the romantic TV series Anthapura.

According to media reports, Susheel committed suicide yesterday. Other than acting, Susheel was a fitness trainer and a model. Susheel was trying to establish himself in the Kannada film industry. In the upcoming Kannada movie Salaga, he has played the role of a cop. The film has Duniya Vijay in the lead role. It goes without saying that the news of his death has come as a huge shocker to his friends and family.

This news has come up at a time when the Kannada filming industry is slowly moving on from the news of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise last month. Several celebrities and fans of Susheel Gowda have expressed their condolences to the actor’s family on social media. Duniya Vijay, who is directing and playing the lead role in the upcoming film Salaga, shared a heartfelt and lengthy note and stated that he was extremely shocked to hear the news. After the police conduct an inquiry, the reason for his suicide is expected to be revealed.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement