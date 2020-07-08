Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda passes away after committing suicide

His family, friends, and his close circle in the industry have expressed their shock over the actor’s death.

Just when the country is limping back to normalcy after the unfortunate death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kannada television actor Susheel Gowda committed suicide in his home town in Karnataka’s Mandya. It has not been reported yet, the exact reason for his suicide. His family, friends, and his close circle in the industry have expressed their shock over the actor’s death. Susheel Gowdashot shot to his fame after acting in the romantic TV series Anthapura.

According to media reports, Susheel committed suicide yesterday. Other than acting, Susheel was a fitness trainer and a model. Susheel was trying to establish himself in the Kannada film industry. In the upcoming Kannada movie Salaga, he has played the role of a cop. The film has Duniya Vijay in the lead role. It goes without saying that the news of his death has come as a huge shocker to his friends and family.

This news has come up at a time when the Kannada filming industry is slowly moving on from the news of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise last month. Several celebrities and fans of Susheel Gowda have expressed their condolences to the actor’s family on social media. Duniya Vijay, who is directing and playing the lead role in the upcoming film Salaga, shared a heartfelt and lengthy note and stated that he was extremely shocked to hear the news. After the police conduct an inquiry, the reason for his suicide is expected to be revealed.

Credits :The Times Of India

