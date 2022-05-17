Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj passes away at 21 due to plastic surgery

Kannada actress Chethana Raj has reportedly passed away while undergoing a plastic surgery. The actress got admitted in the hospital on May 16 for fat free surgery, which went wrong and affected her health. She reportedly faced minor changes in her health post surgery as water in her body began accumulating in lungs.

Several reports claim that Chethana didn't inform her parents about the surgery. The parents on the other end, alleged that it was the hospital's negligence which caused the demise of the actress.

As the cosmetic hospital didn't have ICU, Chethana was shifted to Kade Hospital but the doctors at the hospital allegedly claimed that she was brought dead. The hospital's ICU Intensivist, Dr Sandeep V at Kaade Hospital filed an FIR at the police station claiming someone barged into the ICU and also threatened the security.

The police report read, "At around 5:30pm today, one doctor named Melvin who is an anaesthetist barged into our hospitalwith a patient (who was found unresponsive later) disregarding all the protocols of the hospital and threatening our security badly. Before our doctors could intervene and check the patient, he pushed the patient into our ICU and demanded that our doctors treat the patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a Cardiac Arrest during some procedure at their hospital M/s Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre, situated in Rajajinagar, Near Navrang Theater, Bangalore.No patient file or or doctors recommendatory notes or any other document depicting her conditionwas produced to us. On checking the patient she was found to have 'No Pulse' and on the insistence of Dr Melvin and team, CPR was initiated and after trying for approximately 45 minutes the patient

could not be revived as it appeared that she was Brought Dead. Our doctors were forced to toe the line of Dr Melvin & team with threats and though they were aware that the patient was Brought dead they were coerced into declaring only at 06:45pm, for the reasons best known to them. We strongly object to this kind of behaviour by these doctors and if necessary we may decide to file a report against them. This report is being sent to to you to bring to your notice this incident which does not appear normal"

Also Read: Tamil actress Sahana found dead on her birthday, family accuses husband for murder