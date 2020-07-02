Kannada veteran actor Mimicry Rajagopal passes away at 69

According to media reports, Kannada veteran actor Mimicry Rajagopal took his last breath at his residence in Kengeri in Bengaluru.

Kannada veteran actor Mimicry Rajagopal, who has worked in around 600 movies, passed away on Thursday, July 2. According to media reports, the actor took his last breath at his residence in Kengeri in Bengaluru. Mimicry Rajagopal was going through a lot of health issues for a very long time. The veteran star was also suffering from asthma and kidney-related issues. Mimicry Rajagopal's close friend Dingri Nagaraj confirmed it with a news channel. "I had spoken to him just two days ago. We had planned to meet tomorrow," actor's close friend was quoted as saying by IB Times.

Mimicry Rajagopal is survived by his wife and three daughters. Rajagopal, who had also worked in many television serials, managed to grab the attention with his mimicries of popular actors and politicians. Amid lockdown, the South Indian film industry has lost another talented star. Last month, Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja's sudden death came as a huge shock to the actor’s family and his fans. Many celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to the actor's family.

June turned out to be an unfortunate month for the film industry as what came as yet another shocking piece of news was critically acclaimed Mollywood director and writer Sachy passed away on June 18. Many celebrities including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier and Nivin Pauly among others mourned the loss of the talented director.

