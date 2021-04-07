Kannada veteran actor Prathima Devi passes away at 88

Prathima Devi featured in more than 60 films, the last being Rama Shama Bhama, which released in 2005.

One of the early pioneers of Kannada cinema, Prathima Devi passed away yesterday, April 6 due to age-related health issues. The veteran actor is survived by three kids S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu and Vijayalakshmi Singh. Devi made her debut in the 1947 film Krishnaleela and two years later, she played the lead role in Jaganmohini (1951). It went to become the first Kannada film to complete 100 days at the box office. She has featured in more than 60 films, the last being Rama Shama Bhama, which released in 2005.

Kannada veteran actor Prathima Devi was honoured with Dr. Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award by the Karnataka Government for 2000-01. Prathima Devi married director Shankar. Their son Rajendra Singh Babu is a film director while daughter Vijayalakshmi Singh is an actress and producer. Meanwhile, fans and movie buffs are offering condolences to the veteran actress on social media.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Sad to learn that Smr. Prathima Devi is no more. Noble soul and a very helpful neighbour. Om Shanthi."

Prathima had left her home in Udupi to follow her dream. She always wanted to be an actor and followed her passion when she was just 11. She was just 13 when she got role in her first film Krishna Leela in 1947. Reportedly, Prathima Devi has been taken back to her and her late husband’s home in Mysuru for the last rites.

RIP, Prathima Devi

Also Read: Mandela Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience has to say about the Yogi Babu starrer

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×