Kannada veteran actor Shani Mahadevappa passes away at 88

Shani Mahadevappa appeared in more than 400 films and is known for his villain roles.
15264 reads Mumbai
Kannada veteran actor Shani Mahadevappa passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness at KC General Hospital. He was 88. Moviegoers are in shock and have been offering condolences on social media. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Will never forget their acting in kavirathna kalidasa movie." The other tweeted, "RIP #ShaniMahadevappa  his acted more than 20 movies with the most honour legendary actor Annavru #DrRajkumar sir." He has reportedly acted in most of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar's movies. 

Shani Mahadevappa appeared in more than 400 films and is known for his villain roles. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Some of his notable films include Shankar Guru (1978), Kaviratna Kalidasa (1983), Sri Srinivasa Kalyana (1974), Shivashankar (1990), Guru Brahma (1992). He stepped into the films in 1962 by playing small roles. He later became a close friend and colleague of Dr. Rajkumar. He was seen in most of his movies including Shankar Guru, Mooroovare Vajragalu, and Kavirathna Kalidasa.

Check out Tweets as fans offer condolences to the popular actor of Kannada cinema. Actor Kiccha Sudeep also shared a photo of the veteran star as he offered condolence and prayers. 




Meanwhile, a few media reports also state that due to age-related health issues and after being diagnosed with COVID-19, he was admitted to the hospital. However, there is no official statement by the family yet. 

RIP, Shani Mahadevappa 

Credits :Twitter

