Kannada veteran actor Shani Mahadevappa passes away at 88
Kannada veteran actor Shani Mahadevappa passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness at KC General Hospital. He was 88. Moviegoers are in shock and have been offering condolences on social media. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Will never forget their acting in kavirathna kalidasa movie." The other tweeted, "RIP #ShaniMahadevappa his acted more than 20 movies with the most honour legendary actor Annavru #DrRajkumar sir." He has reportedly acted in most of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar's movies.
Shani Mahadevappa appeared in more than 400 films and is known for his villain roles. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Some of his notable films include Shankar Guru (1978), Kaviratna Kalidasa (1983), Sri Srinivasa Kalyana (1974), Shivashankar (1990), Guru Brahma (1992). He stepped into the films in 1962 by playing small roles. He later became a close friend and colleague of Dr. Rajkumar. He was seen in most of his movies including Shankar Guru, Mooroovare Vajragalu, and Kavirathna Kalidasa.
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 3, 2021
@sharadasrinidhi noted supporting actor #Shanimahadevappa dies of COVID19. pic.twitter.com/eyTofYz1KQ
— Devaraj Hirehalli Bhyraiah (@swaraj76) January 3, 2021
Will never forget their acting in kavirathna kalidasa movie.. RIP#ShaniMahadevappa #Yuvarathnaa #YuvarathnaaOnApril1st https://t.co/P3juavRh9E
— Appu_Empire (@Appu_Empire) January 3, 2021
Great Actor Shanimahadevappa is no mor.. May his soul Rest in peacemiss you Uncle pic.twitter.com/i6J5N2iOJ0
— Krishna HR (@KrishnaHR8) January 3, 2021
Kavirathna Kalidaasa.... My deepest condolences to Shri Shanimahadevappa.. He was an versatile extempore actor. Kannada Film Industry lost a jewel
— Prajwal Viswanath (@prajwal4726) January 4, 2021
Meanwhile, a few media reports also state that due to age-related health issues and after being diagnosed with COVID-19, he was admitted to the hospital. However, there is no official statement by the family yet.
RIP, Shani Mahadevappa
