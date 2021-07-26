Kannada veteran actress Jayanthi passes away at 76

Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi, popularly known as 'Abhinaya Sharadhe' has passed away this morning. The actress, who was at the age of 76, died in her sleep. The actress was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on July 7 after complaining of breathing difficulties. The veteran actress's son Krishna Kumar confirmed the news of her death to Bangalore Times as he stated that she was recovering from illnesses, but eventually breathed her last during her sleep.

In July second week, Jayanthi was rushed to hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties and was put on ventilator. for observation. However, the actress recovered and got well. Reportedly, Jayanthi has been suffering from asthma for 35 years now and is undergoing treatment for the same.

Jayanthi is a popular face in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in South India and has acted with the likes of MG Ramachandran and Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar. She made her debut in Kannada cinema with a film title Goodu and went on to act in superhit films like Kasturi Nivasa, Miss Leelavathi, Sri Krishnadevaraya, Edakallu Guddada Mele and others. Jayanthi has won the Karnataka State Film Awards seven times and the Filmfare Awards twice. She has also won several other awards.

Fans and colleagues from the film industry are paying their heartfelt respect to the veteran actress Jayanthi and condolences to her family.