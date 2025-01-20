Kannappa: Akshay Kumar steps into 'sacred aura' of Lord Mahadev in Vishnu Manchu starrer, see his first look

Kannappa is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. The star-studded cast has already become the talk of the town, and it is well known that Akshay Kumar will be making his Tollywood debut with this mythological flick. To build further excitement, the makers recently unveiled the first-look poster of his character from the Vishnu Manchu starrer.

For those unaware, Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva in Kannappa. Sharing his first look from the movie, he wrote, "Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!"

Take a look at his post below:

On Akshay Kumar's birthday, the makers of Kannappa had released a poster of the actor as Mahadev. The poster did not reveal his face. However, his muscular arms adorned with the sacred Rudraksha mala created a buzz among fans.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "A Heartfelt Birthday wish to @akshaykumar! Your portrayal of Lord Shiva in this film is a testament to your unwavering dedication. Team #Kannappa celebrates you today and always."

Take a look at the post below:

Kannappa is a Telugu-language mythological film directed by none other than Mukesh Kumar Singh. The movie is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu plays the lead role, while several popular actors appear in key supporting roles.

Advertisement

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including R. Sarathkumar, Kaushal Manda, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Preity Mukhundhan. Actress Madhoo is also reportedly part of the film.

Adding to the grandeur, the movie will have cameo appearances by stars like Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal.

The newly released poster of Kannappa has raised anticipation for Vishnu Manchu’s grand project. Are you eager to experience it on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: Kannappa: Mohanlal turns into the powerful Kirata who masters Pashupatastra in first look from Vishnu Manchu starrer