Kannappa: Drone mishap injures Vishnu Manchu's arm; New Zealand shoot halted

Vishnu Manchu who was currently busy with shoots for his big-budget film Kannappa had suffered from a recent accident during the filming of the movie. The Dynamite actor was involved in an action sequence for the film in which a drone was capturing shots at close range.

The action sequence was being filmed in New Zealand where the drone was used for capturing some dynamic shots where it got closer and crashed into Vishnu Manchu’s arm. The injury landed him with severe wounds as the blades of the drone hit him which led to the shooting being halted and rushing him to a hospital.

Vishnu Manchu’s accident

As per sources, the injury has caused severe damage to him and he is currently under doctors’ observation. This made the makers initiate a hard stop on the film’s shooting.

The Telugu language high-budget film is a fantasy drama movie which follows the story of an ardent Lord Shiva devotee during the period of the 6th to 8th centuries. The film which is produced by actor Mohan Babu is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

The shooting of this much-anticipated film began in New Zealand back in the month of September. The film which stars the talented Vishnu Manchu in the title role of Kannappa, also includes various big names in the film as well.

Furthermore, the film’s music and original scores are composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy with the screenplay being written by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Thota Prasad, Sainath Thotapalli, and Sai Madhav Burra.

Big names in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa

As per reports, Prabhas is playing the role of Lord Shiva in the film as a cameo role with Nayanthara also playing a crucial role in it. Moreover, Mollywood’s own Mohanlal and Kannada’s Shiva Rajkumar will also be joining the film in cameo roles as well.

Though the filming has been halted for now, the schedule will be adapted as per Vishnu Manchu’s recovery from the accident.

