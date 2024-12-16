Kannappa: Mohanlal turns into the powerful Kirata who masters Pashupatastra in first look from Vishnu Manchu starrer

Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa is all set to make for a spectacular release in April 2025. The multi-stellar starcast includes powerful cameos with actors in a unique mythological narrative directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. And now, the makers unveiled the first look of superstar Mohanlal, who will be essaying a powerful cameo in the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), makers shared the first poster of Mohanlal as Kirata from Kannappa. The senior star pulled off a fierce tribal avatar, and his mythological character, embodying both divinity and grandeur.

Check it out here:

Along with it, the makers penned, “The wait is over! Behold the stunning full look of Lalettan, The Legend, Shri @Mohanlal, as 'Kirata' in #Kannappa. His dedication and brilliance illuminate this sacred tale of valor and devotion to life. Feel the divinity and grandeur unfold! #HarHarMahadevॐ.”

For the unversed, beside Mohanlal, other actors including Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and more are also supposed to portray special cameos in the film. However, the rest of their looks are yet to be unveiled by the makers, thereby keeping up with the excitement amongst the fans.

Well, some days back, the film hit a snag when social media got filled up with leaked glimpses from Prabhas' alleged look as Nandi from the sets of Kannappa. This caused quite a stir, leading to the makers issuing a strict warning on social media against it, along with offering a reward of Rs. 5 lakhs for anyone who would help to identify the source of this leak.

Kannappa, after an initial postponement of release, would finally make it to the theaters on April 25, 2025.

