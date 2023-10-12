Kannappa: Shiva Rajkumar to join hands with Manchu Vishnu for new Pan Indian film

Manchu Vishnu is one of the most talented actors in the Telugu industry, and has acted in more than 20 films. He has the capacity to entertain an audience like no other. The Dynamite actor will next be seen in the Telugu action-adventure drama film Kannappa, helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

The film was announced in August this year, and there has been a lot of hype surrounding it. It was reported earlier that the shoot for the film has begun in New Zealand, and that the film would also have schedules in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. It is also rumored that Prabhas , Mohanlal, and Nayanthara have been roped in to play prominent roles. Additionally, Manchu Vishnu’s father, Mohan Babu, who also produces the film, will be seen in a crucial role as well.

In the latest update related to the film, it is rumored that Ghost actor Shiva Rajkumar will be playing a prominent role in the film as well. However, the information has not yet received official confirmation from the makers.

Check out the post below:

What we know about Kannappa so far

Kannappa is said to be an action-adventure drama film based on the true story of Bhakta Kannappa, the ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The story was initially developed by Tanikella Bharani, and was later made into a screenplay by V. Vijayendra Prasad, Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, G. Nageswara Reddy, Thota Prasad, and Sainath Thotapalli. The film is bankrolled by Mohan Babu , under the banners 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainments. The music for the film is composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy.

What’s next for Shiva Rajkumar

The Vedha actor will next be seen in the upcoming heist action thriller film Ghost, helmed by MG Srinivas. The film features prominent names like Jayaram , Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan and more, and is scheduled to release on 19th October.

Additionally, Shivanna is also a part of Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on 15th December.

