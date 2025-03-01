Kannappa Teaser OUT: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar bring to life the legend of a warrior-turned-devotee

Upcoming historical drama flick Kannappa has grabbed attention lately courtesy of its star-studded cast. The movie which is based on the legend of Kannappa, a crucial figure in Hinduism is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 25, 2025. Ahead of it, the makers now dropped the most special teaser of the movie, giving a peek into the characters and story of the film.

Taking to his account on X, Vishnu Manchu unveiled the teaser of Kannappa, which gives a slight glimpse into nearly all the characters of the movie, that bring alive the legendary tale of the historical figure.

Check out the teaser here:

The 1-minute and 24-seconds long clip navigates the life of the village warrior Kannappa who vows to go to any extent in his conquest to save his tribe from the attack of another warring community.

Vishnu Manchu whilst essaying the powerful Kannappa emoted a sense of bravery, valour and strength in equal measure.

What also grabbed attention were the slight glimpses provided of the special cameos in the movie, including Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal as Devi Parvati, Mohanlal as Kirrata.

The end of the video featured the crescendo of the teaser, offering a very brief appearance of Rebel star Prabhas in his cameo role of Rudra. The high-tempo background score simply added the extra edge of anticipation for the movie.

Advertisement

Sharing the teaser, Vishnu Manchu captioned his post as “A journey from warrior to immortal devotee! The legend of #Kannappa begins – Teaser-2 out now!”

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vishnu Manchu made a major revelation about Prabhas and Mohanlal’s cameo in his film. The actor highlighted how none of these two stars were ready to take any remuneration or fees for Kannappa from the first go itself.

He highlighted that both the actors did it out of their earnest regards and love for his father, Mohan Babu.

Vishnu Manchu said, “Both Prabhas and Mohanlal sir did not need any convincing. They were happy to shoot whenever, and they did it out of love for my dad. In fact, they both did not charge a single penny. They are both so big that they didn’t need to do this character.”