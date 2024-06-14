Kannappa teaser: Prabhas and Akshay Kumar's 1-second eye shot leaves netizens amazed

Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa is unquestionably one of the most anticipated films from the Telugu industry. Since its grand announcement, moviegoers have been enthusiastic about this particular film. Recently, during the Cannes Film Festival, the fantasy drama's trailer was presented in a prestigious screening ceremony.

In the midst of all of this, the actor revealed on social media that on June 14, the teaser will be officially unveiled on all the social media platforms. Now, in a recent update, the makers have officially unveiled the first teaser of the multi-starrer project. Have a look

Kannappa teaser OUT

In the beginning of the teaser, we catch a glimpse of individuals riding horses through the jungle. As the teaser progresses, it focuses on a person who goes on a rampage, effortlessly defeating over 50 warriors. Towards the end, the teaser unveils Vishnu Manchu's character, known as Thinnodu.

After a while, the teaser shows combat fight sequences by Vishnu as he moves on a quest to win over the most ruthless battle ever fought.

The teaser also gives a sneak peek of Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, indicating that both actors will play significant roles in the movie.

Soon after the glimpse went viral several fans took to their X account and expressed their excitement after seeing Rebel Star and Khiladi Kumar’s dynamic shots. A user wrote, “Unexpectedly Just a 1-second eye shot of #Prabhas from #Kannappa is making more noise and dominating the buzz of the #KalkiFirstSingle announcement!” Another one stated, “Akshay Kumar and Prabhas shot in #Kannappa.”

Watch Kannappa official teaser

More about Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

The upcoming Telugu fantasy drama featuring Vishnu Manchu revolves around the story of a loyal worshipper of the deity Shiva. It follows the transformation of an atheist hunter named Kannappa, who eventually becomes a dedicated follower of Lord Shiva and demonstrates his devotion by sacrificing his own eyes.

Apart from Vishnu Manchu, the period drama features Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, and Kaushal Manda, the film is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

Apart from them, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and superstar Prabhas will make brief but significant appearances in Kannappa.

