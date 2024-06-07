Kannappa teaser release date: Here's when you can watch PROMO of Vishnu Manchu starrer fantasy drama

Kannappa is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of Vishnu Manchu. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception. The teaser of the fantasy drama was recently showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, this year.

Amidst all this, the Ginna actor announced today, June 7, the digital release date of the teaser on his social media.

Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa teaser to be unveiled on this date

Popular actor Vishnu Manchu has announced the teaser release date of his highly anticipated movie, Kannappa, on Friday (June 7).

Sharing the poster of the film on his official X account, Vishnu wrote, “After an overwhelming reception at Cannes, I am thrilled to share the teaser for this epic tale, 'Kannappa', with you on 14th June. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to welcome you all to the captivating world of #Kannappa.”

Check out his announcement post below:

Recently, the teaser of the fantasy drama was launched at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 20. The Denikaina Ready actor, along with Mohan Babu and Prabhu Deva, represented the film on the global platform.

Talking about his experience, Vishnu Manchu said, “We showcased the teaser of Kannappa in Cannes, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response! International distributors, local Indians, and everyone who saw it absolutely loved it. I am excited and have butterflies in my stomach after witnessing such fantastic reactions.’’

More about Kannappa

The Vishnu Manchu starrer Telugu fantasy drama is based on the story of an ardent devotee of god Shiva. The film is focused on the journey of an atheist hunter named Kannappa, who becomes a partisan follower of Lord Shiva and plucks out his own eyes in an act of devotion.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film will also feature Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, and Kaushal Manda.

Apart from them, Kannappa will also showcase superstar Prabhas and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in cameo yet crucial roles.

The highly anticipated film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in the third quarter of 2024. The mythological drama is confirmed to be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

