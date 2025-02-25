Kannappa writer Thota Prasad reveals Prabhas helped him during crisis despite losing his father the same day

Prabhas continues to remain one of the leading superstars of his generation. The actor enjoys a massive fan following not just across the country, but among fans of all age groups. Besides his professional successes, the Rebel star is also recognized for his humble nature and acts of generosity. Recently, a notable film writer revealed a very special yet unheard anecdote about the actor’s big-heartedness.

Renowned film writer Thota Prasad made a significant revelation about Prabhas, highlighting how the latter truly has a heart of gold. He recalled a particular moment back in 2010 when he was hospitalized and in dire need of financial assistance.

While no one else had stepped forward to help, Prabhas, without a moment of hesitation, came forward and provided financial support. What makes this gesture even more remarkable is that on the very same day, the Salaar star had lost his father, Suryanarayana Raju, and was dealing with an irreparable personal loss.

Nonetheless, Prabhas demonstrated his generosity by helping Thota Prasad, ensuring that he received the financial aid needed for recovery. Fast forward to today, and the film writer is once again working with Prabhas in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

Recalling the incident in an interview with Suman TV, Thota Prasad shared, “Unfortunately, it was the same day Prabhas lost his father (Suryanarayana Raju). But still, he remembered my situation and helped me. Generally, when someone experiences such a tragic event in their family, it is very difficult to think about others. But Prabhas still came forward and helped me—he showed that much care. He felt that his film’s writer should not be going through such tough times and responded. He is such a kind soul, and I am fortunate to work with Prabhas garu again after a long time through Kannappa.”

On the work front, Prabhas has an enviable lineup of movies, including some of the most highly anticipated projects. The actor, who is currently working on Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji, also has films like The Raja Saab and Spirit queued up next.

Additionally, he will begin working on the sequels of his movies, Salaar 2 and Kalki 2898 AD 2. Meanwhile, he is also portraying the cameo role of Rudra in Kannappa.