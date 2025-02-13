Kannappa's Vishnu Manchu reveals Prabhas and Mohanlal did not take any remuneration for their roles in the movie

Vishnu Manchu's upcoming mythological drama, Kannappa, is set to showcase some impressive cameo appearances by top-tier actors. Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal are on board to portray Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Additionally, Prabhas and Mohanlal will take on the roles of Rudra and Kirata.

Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vishnu Manchu made a major revelation about having Telugu and Malayalam superstars Prabhas and Mohanlal take on special roles in his upcoming film Kannappa.

The actor shared how both superstars generously waived their remuneration for their roles as Rudra and Kirata. In fact, he added that neither of them required any special convincing to join the project and were quite accommodating despite the erratic shooting schedules.

He said, “Both Prabhas and Mohanlal sir did not need any convincing. They were happy to shoot whenever, and they did it out of love for my dad. In fact, they both did not charge a single penny. They are both so big that they didn’t need to do this character.”

Moreover, Vishnu highlighted a special comment made by the senior Malayalam star, which reflected the depth of their friendship.

In his words, “When I asked Mohanlal sir if I could talk to his manager to discuss financials, he laughed and said, ‘So you think you’ve become a big boy now?’ People like him and Prabhas make me believe in the value of friendships.”

Coming back to Kannappa, the film has been in the spotlight for some of its songs that have been released recently. The movie is eyeing a theatrical release on April 25, 2025.

Speaking of Mohanlal’s work front, after his last release Barroz, the actor is gearing up for his next film, L2: Empuraan.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has several projects lined up, including The Raja Saab, Spirit, Fauji, and Salaar 2.