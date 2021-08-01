Kanni Theevu Ullasa Ulagam 2.0: 3 things to keep in mind before the comedy show airs on Colors Tamil

Comedy shows are not just about making your audiences laugh, but it is also about keeping them hooked till the end and invested in the performance throughout. Colors Tamil is set to broadcast Kanni Theevu Ullasa Ulagam 2.0, a comedy-spoof show that is guaranteed to captivate its audience with its witty humour, gripping storyline, and quirky punches. Here are three things you should know about the show before it premieres.

1. A barrel of laughs!

A great comedy show is a welcome escape from a monotonous life. Kanni Theevu, with its sharp script full of quick-witted humour and exhilarating comedy, will undoubtedly tickle the audience's ribs and help them let go of reality. That's not all: Kanni Theevu will redefine the term "entertainment" and create a new standard in Tamil popular humour with its new format and innovative comedy.

2. A cast lineup of comedy greats!

Kanni Theevu features an ensemble cast that has not one but all great comedians. Each actor is known for their comedic skill, timing, and spontaneous comedy. Robo Shankar, Shakeela, Madhumitha, Dindugal Saravanan, Mullai, Gothandam, and other stars in Kanni Theevu are widely recognized, comedians and performers. These amazing artists gracing the show will leave the audience in splits with their performance.

3. Set on a fictitious exotic island

Kanni Theevu Ullasa Ullagam is a wacky satire on real-world affairs set against the vivid setting of an island. Kanni Theevu island, which was discovered for people looking to escape their chaotic world, has its own passport, flag, currency, and rules and regulations that are followed by the island's inhabitants, making it all the more enticing for the audience to be a part of this intriguing fictional land.

