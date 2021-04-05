Kannil Ente Song Teaser: Mohanlal releases the regal video from Marakkar on Kalyani Priyadarshan’s birthday

It was announced recently that Marakkar Arabikkadilinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan will be awarded the Best Feature Film Award during the 67th National Film Awards.

Taking to his Twitter space, Mollywood megastar Mohanlal shared the video teaser of the song Kannil Ente from the upcoming historical drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The video featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan has been released as a birthday special for the Varane Avashyamund actress. After the video was shared by Lalettan, an elated Kalyani expressed how special the song is for her and thanked everyone who wished her on her birthday.

Sharing the video, Mohanlal wrote, “Presenting you the First Official Video Song Teaser from #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea. 'Kannil Ente' Song Teaser by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Shweta Mohan & Zia ul Haq”. Kalyani, who shared Mohanlal’s tweet, wrote, “Can’t begin to count how many ways this song is special to me! Hope you guys like it!!! Heart suit I’d like to dedicate this as a birthday thanks to everyone that spent today on Twitter making the day special for me”.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh wishes her ‘darling’ Rashmika Mandanna on birthday; Says they need to click more pics together

The film will narrate the story of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous Naval Chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organising the first naval defence on the Indian coast. The war movie, which is set in the 16th century, was earlier scheduled to be released on March 26, 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. It is expected that the film will be released in May this year. Media reports suggest that the period drama was made on a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crore. Marakkar also has Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier as the leading ladies.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×