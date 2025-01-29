Kannivedi OTT Release: Keerthy Suresh starrer Tamil tech thriller to stream on THIS platform after theatrical run?

Keerthy Suresh is next set to appear in a Tamil movie titled Kannivedi. As per a report by Gadgets 360, the film has apparently found its streaming platform.

When and Where to Watch Kannivedi

According to the report, the movie Kannivedi, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, is set to arrive for streaming on Netflix. The movie will be hitting the streaming platform after its theatrical release.

While the release date of the film in theaters hasn’t been confirmed yet, Netflix is likely to stream the movie on its OTT platform 30–45 days after its theatrical release, following the usual norm for Tamil films on OTT.

Plot of Kannivedi

While official teasers or trailers for the film haven’t been unveiled, the movie is said to revolve around a media student. Taking us through the life of an ambitious individual in the field of journalism, the leading character ventures into finding and investigating a news story filled with twists and turns.

The movie is expected to be a blend of drama and thrilling events, likely packed with impressive visuals.

Cast and Crew of Kannivedi

Keerthy Suresh leads the cast of the movie Kannivedi, playing the main protagonist. Aside from her, the movie is set to feature VJ Rakshan in a supporting role, playing a key character.

Apart from them, the film also stars Namita Krishnamurthy and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. Directed by Ganesh Raj, the movie will mark his debut venture, with Madhesh Manickam working as the cinematographer.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the lead role in the film Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Directed by Kalees, the movie was inspired by the 2016 Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri.

The action thriller follows the story of a single father living a quiet life with his daughter in Kerala, running a bakery. However, when they encounter trouble, the father is forced to reveal his true identity as DCP Satya Verma, a man believed to be dead.