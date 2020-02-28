Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal Twitter Review: Here’s what fans say about Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma starrer

Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma's Tamil action-drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal had simultaneous release in Telugu as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The film hit the big screens today and netizens have taken over Twitter and showered the micro blogging site with positive reviews about the film. Directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy, the film has Dulquer Salmaan playing the role of Siddharth, a mobile application developer, who falls in love with Meera, played by Ritu Varma.

It was earlier reported that the film's title was inspired by AR Rahman's megahit song Kannum Kannum Kollaydithal Kaadhal Endru Artham from Mani Ratnam's Thiruda Thiruda, which released in 1993. Jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal, which is Telugu-Tamil bilingual has music by Masala Coffee music band and background score by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. The film made headlines when it was revealed that renowned director Gautham Vasudev Menon is playing an important role in the film.

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal - Surprise! DQ is casual & cool. Rakshan struggles, yet manages. Ritu Varma is apt. GVM’s mass intro & ending VTV scene awesome. Superb 1st hlf, 2nd hlf has lags. Interval twist is d best. Unexpected - Fresh script; Quite engaging Thriller. Gud Watch! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 28, 2020

Very few actors exhibit the effortless style and charm that @dulQuer is able to pull off. There's an extremely enjoyable subtle mass element that he brings to the fore, even during the antics. Can't wait to see him do more Tamil films!#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) February 28, 2020

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal, a feel good romantic thriller gets a massive opening with positive reviews. — NiKHiL shylock (@nikhilmuttan) February 28, 2020

#KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal - 3/5 An interesting premise with solid twist at the interval Worthy watch. @dulQuer looks handsome. @menongautham in climax segment is major highlight in the film Great response @riturv what's your name in the film? — Vijith Amirthalingam (@Vijith_offl) February 28, 2020

Talking about the film during an interview with The Cinema Express, director Desingh Periyasamy stated that the film will narrate the story of a happy-go-lucky youngster, who gets caught in a really bad situation after meeting the girl of his dreams. He added that the film will be loaded with many twists and turns, while stating the film’s major advantage was the killer chemistry of Dulquer and Ritu.