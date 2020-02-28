  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal Twitter Review: Here’s what fans say about Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma starrer

Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma starrer Kannum Kannum Kollayadithal hit the big screens today. Fans of the star took to Twitter and posted their reviews on the microblogging site.
3982 reads Mumbai
Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal Twitter Review: Here’s what fans say about Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma starrerKannum Kannum Kollai Adithal Twitter Review: Here’s what fans say about Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma starrer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma's Tamil action-drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal had simultaneous release in Telugu as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The film hit the big screens today and netizens have taken over Twitter and showered the micro blogging site with positive reviews about the film. Directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy, the film has Dulquer Salmaan playing the role of Siddharth, a mobile application developer, who falls in love with Meera, played by Ritu Varma.
 

It was earlier reported that the film's title was inspired by AR Rahman's megahit song Kannum Kannum Kollaydithal Kaadhal Endru Artham from Mani Ratnam's Thiruda Thiruda, which released in 1993. Jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal, which is Telugu-Tamil bilingual has music by Masala Coffee music band and background score by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. The film made headlines when it was revealed that renowned director Gautham Vasudev Menon is playing an important role in the film.

Talking about the film during an interview with The Cinema Express, director Desingh Periyasamy stated that the film will narrate the story of a happy-go-lucky youngster, who gets caught in a really bad situation after meeting the girl of his dreams. He added that the film will be loaded with many twists and turns, while stating the film’s major advantage was the killer chemistry of Dulquer and Ritu.

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement