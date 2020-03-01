Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan starrer witnesses massive pickup

Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is minting good numbers at the ticket windows. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KKK’s collections have tripled on the second day of its release.

Debutant director Desingh Periyasamy's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal starring Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Gautham Menon, Rakshan and Niranjani released on Friday and it opened to a thunderous response. The rom-com is receiving a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is also minting good numbers at the ticket windows. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KKK’s collections have tripled on the second day of its release. The film has witnessed massive pickup and is expected to continue its smooth run in the coming days.

The story of the film revolves around Siddharth (Dulquer Salmaan) and his roommate Kallis (Rakshan). They together make huge money by conning people online. Meera (Ritu Varma) comes into the life of Siddharth while Meera's friend Shreya (Niranjana) gets into a relationship with Kallis. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal witnesses twists and turns as these four head to Goa for a new beginning. The film’s major highlight is the killer chemistry of Dulquer and Ritu.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter and thanked his fans for all the support. Check it out.

Thank you thank you thank you thank you thank you allll !!!! #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal #KanuluKanulanuDochaayante pic.twitter.com/2Ke4iyp4DK — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 1, 2020

Jointly produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal, which is Telugu-Tamil bilingual has music by Masala Coffee music band and background score by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. KKK marks the directorial debut of Desingh Periyasamy and with the first film, he has managed to hit the right chord with the audience.

