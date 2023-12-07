Kannur Squad 2 in the making? Director Roby Raj Varghese reveals about Mammootty starrer sequel

Mollywood megastar Mammootty has been on a roll this year, churning out one after another hit with completely different genres and characterizations. The 72-year-old actor was recently seen in the Malayalam crime thriller film Kannur Squad, which was a massive hit in theaters.

The director has said in a recent interview that they are planning for a sequel for the film, which is likely to take in much more interesting adventure and thrilling police stories that are left untold.

Kannur Squad 2 in plans?

The film Kannur Squad was inspired by the real-life story of a team of police officers who were part of the Kannur Squad, a crime investigation unit formed by former Kannur SP S. Sreejith IPS.

The first film featured two different stories about this investigative team, set in two different years. The story was introduced in 2015, with the team narrating their story to a journalist. The first sequence featured the team hunting down a political goon, which led them to discover a corpse hanging in the forest, which led them to a different case.

The second story was set in 2017, and the film’s narrative took more time to develop. The film then featured a robbery and assault of a local politician and how the team had to nab the criminals in 10 days.

Advertisement

These stories were only accounts of some of the endeavors they had to face in their livelihoods, in a life of hunting down criminals. Moreover, the film also only showcased the story of one team under the Kannur Squad unit, which makes the possibility of the sequel focusing on the story of the other team, with another A-list actor likely as well.

More about Kannur Squad

Roby Raj Varghese's debut film, Kannur Squad, was co-written and directed by him. The film was bankrolled by Mammootty himself under the banner of Mammootty Kampany and went on to become one of the biggest-grossing movies in Malayalam in 2023.

The film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Rony David Raj, Azees Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, Kishore, and Vijayaraghavan. The film was musically composed by Sushin Shyam, while the cinematography and editing were done by Muhammed Rahil and Praveen Prabhakar, respectively.

ALSO READ: Turbo: Makers of Mammootty starrer DROP a massive rustic first look