Kannur Squad: Mammootty REVEALS the title of Megastar 421; Drops an exciting update

Mammootty , the megastar of Malayalam cinema is currently on a high with the excellent reviews received by his latest release, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam . The veteran actor, who joined hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the movie, is now winning hearts with his performances as James and Sundaram in the film. Now, Mammootty is now playing the lead role in talented cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj's directorial debut. The project, which has been tentatively titled Megastar 421, has now got its official trailer.

In a recent interview with the renowned Tamil media channel Open Pannaa, Mammootty opened up about his upcoming films, including Megastar 421. Interestingly, the veteran actor revealed that the suspense thriller is officially titled 'Kannur Squad', to the much surprise of the audiences. The makers are expected to officially announce the title of the project along with the first look poster, in a couple of weeks. During his chat with interviewer Karthick Krishna, Mammootty also revealed that the Roby Varghese Raj directorial is a unique project, which is being made on a big budget.

About Kannur Squad

As reported earlier, the project which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj is touted to be a unique investigation thriller that revolves around a murder mystery. The megastar is said to be playing a senior police officer in the movie, which is being widely shot in the various locations of Pala in Kerala, and North India. The project, which started rolling on December 27, 2022, features a stellar star cast including Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen, Gayathri Arun, Azeez, and others in supporting roles.

Mammootty himself has produced the much-awaited film under his home banner Mammootty Kampany. Popular actor Rony David Raj has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score, thus reuniting with Mammootty after the massive success of Bheeshma Parvam. Kannur Squad will be distributed by Wayfarer Films, the home banner of Mammootty's son and renowned actor Dulquer Salmaan.