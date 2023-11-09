Kannur Squad OTT release: When and where to watch Mammootty's crime thriller

Kannur Squad, the Malayalam film starring Mollywood megastar Mammootty in the leading role has been directed by cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj and written by his brother and actor Rony David Raj along with Muhammed Shafi. The film was theatrically released on 28 September 2023 receiving critical acclaim and it had a great box office outing as well. Now, the film will soon be available on OTT as well.

After a successful theatrical run, and becoming the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year, the crime thriller is finally ready to stream on November 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kannur Squad on Disney+ Hotstar

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam wrote, “Kannur Squad: The Mega Squad – Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from November 17th.”

More about Kannur Squad

Kannur Squad, the latest Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty in the lead role, is still running successfully in theaters. The film showcases the real story of a team of police officers who were part of a crime investigation unit called the Kannur Squad, formed by ex-Kannur SP S Sreejith IPS.

The plot focuses on two timelines. The first one is set in 2015 where the team led by ASI George Martin (played by Mammootty) go around neighbouring states of Kerala in pursuit of a man. The second timeline in 2017 focuses on the dacoit and murder case of a NRI in Kasaragod and how the team solves the case.

The film boasts an ensemble crew of Rony David Raj, Azees Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, Kishore and Vijayaraghavan in key roles.

Mammootty’s Workfront

Mammootty is currently shooting for his next film called Turbo with director Vysakh. The film which is written by writer-director Midhun Manuel Thomas serves as the third collaboration of the actor and director after their previous films Pokkiri Raja and its sequel Madhura Raja.

Besides this, Mammootty will soon hit the big screens once again with Jeo Baby-directed Kaathal-The Core, co-starring Jyothika. The actor is also shooting for his films Bramayugam and Bazooka.

ALSO READ: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah make surprise visit on Mammootty's film sets ahead of Jigarthanda Double X release