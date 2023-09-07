Kannur Squad Trailer OUT: Mammootty leads team of police officers across the country in a gripping thriller

The trailer for Kannur Squad, which features Mammootty as the lead protagonist, has been released. The trailer sums up the essence of the film in a gripping manner. Kannur Squad follows the lives of a group of police officers on the lookout for a criminal gang. The police team travels across the country in their quest for the criminals.

As shown in the trailer, Mammootty’s character will be leading a police team in their search for the lawbreakers. Also to note, Kannur Squad as a film becomes even more enthralling with the revelation that the film is based on true incidents.

Mammootty yet again plays a cop in Kannur Squad

Along with Suresh Gopi, Mammootty might arguably be the most beloved in cop roles as far as Malayalam cinema is concerned. Keeping that in mind, the trailer for Kannur Squad is the perfect treat for Mammootty fans, as they get to catch a glimpse of their favorite as a police officer.

The thespian has played the character of a cop in a number of films throughout his career, which spans more than five decades. Unda, Aavanazhi, Roudram, Inspector Balram, Yavanika, August 1, Balram vs. Tharadas, Rakshasarajavu, and Kasaba are a few of the films in which Mammootty has played the upright police officer.

Check out the official trailer for Kannur Squad here:

Other than Mammootty, Kannur Squad also features a talented ensemble cast, including the likes of Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, Sarath Sabha, and Sunny Wayne. Directed by Roby Varghese Raj, the film has been produced by Mammootty’s own production banner, Mammootty Kampany.

The cinematography of Kannur Squad has been handled by Rahil, whereas the music has been composed by hitmaker Sushin Shyam. The composer is known to create memorable tunes and has given the Malayali audience many soundtracks to cherish. Therefore, the audience is also particularly excited about the background music of Kannur Squad.

Alas, the film promises to be a blend of diverse cultures as the protagonists travel across the country in search of the criminals. Also, the trailer for Kannur Squad guarantees that the film will give the audience a glimpse of the Mammootty they have grown up watching. At the same time, his portrayal is also expected to have a certain novelty attached to it.

